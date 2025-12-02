Josh Norris scores twice in his return from injury to lead Sabres over Jets 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Norris scored two goals and added an assist in his first game back after aggravating an injury in the season opener and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Monday night.

Norris scored his first goal of the season with 5:06 remaining in the first period on a backhand shot, assisted by Zach Benson and Tage Thompson. He added a backhand shot 41 seconds into the third, assisted by Benson and Rasmus Dahlin. Norris also recorded one assist in the game.

Bowen Byram, Jason Zucker and Alex Tuch also scored for the Sabres and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves. Benson and Josh Doan added two assists each.

Kyle Connor scored the only goal for the Jets.

Starting goalie Eric Comrie allowed three goals on 14 shots in the first period. Thomas Milic came out to start the second and made 15 saves.

Up next

Jets: End a five-game road trip at Montreal on Wednesday.

Sabres: Start a six-game road trip at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl