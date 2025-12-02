McTavish, Mintyukov score early to help Ducks beat Blues 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mason McTavish and Pavel Mintyukov each scored first period goals to help the Anaheim Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Monday night.

Leo Carlsson also scored, Chris Kreider added an empty-net goal and Ville Husso made 22 saves for Anaheim who successfully killed six St. Louis power plays.

Jordan Kyrou scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer made 19 saves in relief of Jordan Binnington.

Carlsson scored his 14th goal of the season 5:58 into the third period to put the Ducks ahead 3-1. It was his third goal in his last four games.

Binnington allowed two goals on five shots before being pulled after Mintyukov scored his second goal of the season with 9:36 remaining in the first period to give Anaheim a 2-1 lead.

Kyrou scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season just 20 seconds after McTavish scored his sixth goal of the season to put Anaheim on the board 6:33 into the first period.

Beckett Sennecke assisted on McTavish’s goal to give him points in eight straight games to match Paul Kariya for the longest points streak by a Ducks rookie.

St. Louis was playing without forwards Jimmy Snuggerud, who will miss at least six weeks after being placed on injured reserve with a left wrist injury that will require surgery, and Alexey Toropchenko who is week to week after sustaining scalding burns on his legs in an accident at home.

The Blues recalled rookie forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki from the club’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, but he did not arrive in time for the game due to travel delays forcing Blues coach Jim Montgomery to dress seven defensemen and 11 forwards.

Up next

Ducks: Host Utah Wednesday night to open a three-game homestand

Blues: At Boston Thursday to open a three-game road trip.

