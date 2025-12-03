Seider helps the struggling Red Wings beat the Bruins 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had a goal and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak by holding off the Boston Bruins for a 5-4 victory on Tuesday night.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist, helping the Red Wings avenge a 3-2 shootout loss at Boston on Saturday. James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot also scored, and John Gibson stopped 33 shots.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first NHL goal in his 15th career game for Boston. Alex Steeves had two goals, and Hampus Lindholm contributed three assists.

Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who made 18 saves, was replaced with 16:05 remaining by Joonas Korpisalo after giving up five goals. Swayman didn’t give up more than three goals in any of his 10 November starts.

Boston scored two goals in the final 5:03, including Steeves’ second goal with 11.2 seconds left, but couldn’t erase a three-goal deficit.

The Red Wings took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Van Riemsdyk scored on a breakaway off a lead pass from Albert Johansson. Seider scored from the point with 6:11 left, with his shot sneaking in between the post and Swayman’s stick.

Detroit had a 4-2 advantage after two periods. DeBrincat gave the Red Wings a three-goal advantage with a shot from the slot that trickled through Swayman’s pads. Goals by Aspirot and Steeves briefly cut Detroit’s lead to one before Chiarot scored from the slot off a Dylan Larkin pass.

