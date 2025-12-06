Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
45.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

MacKinnon scores twice as the Avalanche beat the Rangers 3-2 in overtime

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Avalanche Rangers Hockey

Avalanche Rangers Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

NEW YORK (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 2:46 into overtime for his second goal of the game, helping the Colorado Avalanche top Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday.

MacKinnon finished Colorado’s third win in four games when he beat Igor Shesterkin for his NHL-best 24th goal. He also batted the puck past Shesterkin at 15:26 of the third, lifting the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead.

MacKinnon has 10 goals and five assists in his last nine games.

Parker Kelly also scored for Colorado, and Martin Necas had three assists. The NHL-leading Avalanche bounced back nicely after losing 6-3 at the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Panarin and Conor Sheary scored for New York, which had won five of six. Shesterkin made 39 saves.

The Rangers trailed 2-1 before Panarin scored his 10th goal at 19:18 with Shesterkin pulled for an extra skater.

The Avalanche jumped in front when Kelly tipped a shot by defenseman Sam Malinsky past Shesterkin at 7:06 of the second.

Sheary tied it at 1 with his first goal as a Ranger at 4:23 of the third. Sheary beat Blackwood with high shot after outskating Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 24 saves for Colorado.

Up next

Rangers: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

Avalanche: Visit the Philadelpha Flyers on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.