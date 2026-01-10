Skip to main content
Trent Miner records 1st NHL shutout as Avalanche beat Blue Jackets 4-0 for 17th straight home win

By AP News
Blue Jackets Avalanche Hockey

DENVER (AP) — Brent Burns scored twice, Trent Miner made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Saturday for their 17th straight home win.

The Avalanche move one victory away from matching their longest home win streak in franchise history, a mark that was set during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup-winning season. The longest home win streak in NHL history is 23 by Detroit in 2011-12.

Victor Olofsson and defenseman Ilya Solovyov also scored for Colorado, which improved to 19-0-2 at Ball Arena. It was Solovyov’s first NHL goal and he celebrated by jumping into Burns’ arms. The 25-year-old Solovyov was claimed off waivers from Calgary in October.

Miner, a recent call-up from the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, turned in several sensational saves and helped the Avalanche withstand two penalties. He got the start to give Scott Wedgewood a day off with Mackenzie Blackwood sidelined by a lower-body injury.

The Blue Jackets dropped to 0-3 on their four-game trip. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots in his first game for Columbus since Dec. 20.

Burns score with 6:02 left in the first period to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. The Avalanche improved to 14-0 at home this season when scoring the opening goal.

Olofsson made it 2-0 later in the first period with his first goal since Dec. 13. He also had an assist, while Parker Kelly and Gavin Brindley each finished with two assists.

Brindley was a second-round pick by the Blue Jackets in 2023. He was acquired by Colorado as part of a deal in June that sent Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus.

Blue Jackets: At Utah on Sunday.

Avalanche: Host Toronto on Monday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

