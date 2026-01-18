Caufield scores in OT as Canadiens beat Senators 6-5

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Montreal scored three straight goals, including Cole Caufield’s second of the game 33 seconds into overtime, to give the Canadiens a 6-5 come-from-behind win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Trailing 5-3 late in the third period, Montreal pulled goaltender Samuel Montembeault and got within one with 4:24 remaining when Juraj Slafkovsky tipped a Lane Hutson shot for his second goal of the game. Alexandre Carrier tied it 65 seconds later when he beat Leevi Merilainen glove side. Josh Anderson also had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens.

Jake Sanderson, who also had three assists, had given the Senators what appeared to be insurance when he scored his 10th at 7:55 of the third, beating Montembeault short side to give the Senators a 5-3 lead.

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens and David Perron also scored for the Senators. Merilainen stopped 13 shots.

The Senators started the second period with a two-man advantage. Tkachuk scored his 10th of the season just 42 seconds in.

With 1:36 remaining in the second, Artem Zub fired a shot from just inside the blue line and it went off Perron’s skate in the crease to give Ottawa its first lead.

Montreal had a goal called back midway through the period but got it back late in the period, on the power play again, when Nick Suzuki won a puck battle along the boards and fed Caufield who wristed a shot past Merilainen.

Lane Hutson had three assists and passed Henri Richard (101) for the most assists by a Canadiens player at age 21 or younger in franchise history.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Minnesota on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit Detroit on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl