Kraken snap four-game skid with 4-1 win over Islanders

Vince Dunn and Jared McCann had a goal and an assist each and the Seattle Kraken snapped a four-game skid with a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko also scored goals for Seattle, while Philipp Grubauer had 24 saves and the secondary assist on McCann’s empty-net goal late in the third period.

Anthony Duclair scored on the power play just 2:38 into the game for the Islanders, who wrapped up a seven-game road trip with a 3-3-1 record.

It was the seventh time in their last eight games that the Kraken gave up the first goal.

Ilya Sorokin, who had won four of his previous five starts in goal for the Islanders, made 21 saves and fell to 16-12-2 overall.

After Duclair gave the Islanders the early lead with his fifth goal in his last five games, Beniers deflected in a shot by Dunn while on a five-on-three power play with 9:20 to play in the first period to make it 1-1. The teams combined for six penalties in the first.

Dunn gave the Kraken the lead for good with his seventh goal on the season with 6:23 to play in the second. He scored on a wrist shot with Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers each getting an assist on the goal.

McCann has now scored a point in 17 of the 25 games he has played this season.

Up next

Islanders: Return home to face Buffalo on Saturday.

Kraken: Host Anaheim in game 3 of a six-game homestand on Friday night.

