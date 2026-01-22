Canucks rally to end 11-game losing streak with 4-3 win over Capitals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks erased an early-two goal deficit and held on to end their 11-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Drew O’Connor, Evander Kane and Filip Hronek also scored goals while Jake DeBrusk and David Kampf added two assists each for the Canucks, who won for the first time since Dec. 29 and won at home for the first time since Dec. 6.

Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops.

Dylan Strome and Justin Sourdif scored power-play goals a little over a minute apart in the first period to give Washington a 2-0 lead. But Boeser and Kane knotted it at 2 after one.

Strome scored his second of the game with 3:23 to play to make it 4-3. He and Sourdif also had assists while Logan Thompson had 21 saves for the Capitals, who have lost four games in a row and five of their last six.

O’Connor and Hronek scored in the second period as Vancouver scored four unanswered.

