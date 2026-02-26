Skip to main content
U.S. Olympian Tage Thompson has goal and assist in Sabres’ 2-1 win over Devils

By AP News
Sabres Devils Hockey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — U.S. Olympian Tage Thompson scored his 31st goal of the season and added an assist to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Wednesday night in the NHL’s return to action.

Thompson had three goals and an assist in six games in Milan for the champion United States.

Peyton Krebs also had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves. The Sabres have won seven of 10 to improve to 33-19-6.

Buffalo is looking to make the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons. The Sabres entered Wednesday night in the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Thompson scored in the second period, and Krebs made it 2-0 midway through the third. Timo Meier scored for New Jersey with 2:30 to play.

U.S. Olympic hero Jack Hughes was honored by the Devils before the game, and assisted on Meier’s goal. The Devils showed video of Hughes’ overtime goal in the United States’ 2-1 victory over Canada on Sunday in the gold-medal game.

Jake Allen had 28 saves for New Jersey. The Devils are 28-28-2.

Sabres: At Florida on Friday night.

Devils: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By EVERETT MERRILL
Associated Press

