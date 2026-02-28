Skip to main content
Travis Konecny, Dan Vladar lead Flyers past Bruins, 3-1

By AP News
Bruins Flyers Hockey

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny opened the scoring in the third period and set up Jaime Drysdale’s goal, Dan Vladar made 26 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Saturday.

Konecny scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season, sliding the puck past Jeremy Swayman off a drop pass from Christian Dvorak at 3:41 of the third. Konency then set up Drysdale for a wrister that made it 2-0 with 8:05 left.

Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston on a deflection with 6:57 to go. Flyers captain Sean Couturier had an empty-netter to snap a 31-game goal drought.

Philadelphia won back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 3-6 to move within six points of Boston for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Bruins are 5-1-3 in their last nine.

Swayman made 14 saves.

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Flyers: At Toronto on Monday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO
Associated Press

