DeBrincat, Raymond each have goal, assist and Red Wings top Preds 4-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond each scored a goal and added an assist and Cam Talbot made 18 saves in relief of John Gibson to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Gibson did not return for the second period because of an upper-body injury. He stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced. Emmitt Finnie and Albert Johansson also scored for the Red Wings, who have two of three.

Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault scored and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators, who are 1-2-2 in their past five.

Finnie scored the game’s first goal at 4:51 of the opening period.

Saros stopped a redirection by Marco Kasper, but Finnie came through the slot and buried the rebound for his first goal since Dec. 23.

Kasper and Mason Appleton each had two assists.

Forsberg drew Nashville even with 2:58 remaining in the first with the Predators on a power play.

Marchessault gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 7:10 of the second on a tap-in off of Ryan O’Reilly’s pass.

Raymond tied it again at 9:45 of the second from the right side after a cross-ice pass from DeBrincat.

Johansson’s short-handed goal with 3:24 remaining in the second gave Detroit a 3-2 lead.

DeBrincat added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

