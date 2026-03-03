Stars beat Canucks 6-1 to extend winning streak to a franchise-record 9 games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lian Bichsel scored twice and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Monday night.

Colin Blackwell, Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (37-14-9), who extended their winning streak to a franchise-record nine games.

Adam Erne added a goal for Dallas and Miro Heiskanen and Sam Steel had two assists apiece. Jake Oettinger made 13 saves.

The Canucks opened the scoring midway through the first period when Jake DeBrusk drove into the offensive zone, put a shot off Oettinger’s right pad and Evander Kane deflected the rebound in from the side of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

Nikita Tolopilo stopped 31 of the 37 shots he faced in Vancouver’s net as the Canucks lost a sixth straight game (0-4-2).

The Canucks took an early lead with Kane’s goal 7:57 into the first period, but their offense stuttered in the second when Vancouver managed just four shots on goal.

Dallas took the lead 8:31 into the second when Ilya Lyubushkin sliced a pass to Bichsel, who blasted a wrist shot up and over Tolopilo’s shoulder from the slot to make it 2-1.

Heiskanen extended his point streak to six games with nine assists during the stretch.

The Canucks have not scored a power-play goal since Jan. 27, going 0 for 13 in their last seven games.

