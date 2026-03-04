Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Stars extend franchise-record winning streak to 10 with 6-1 romp over Flames

By AP News
Stars Flames Hockey

Stars Flames Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sam Steel scored twice and added an assist and the Dallas Stars extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 romp over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

Jamie Benn, Mavrik Bourque, Nathan Bastian and Wyatt Johnston also scored to help Dallas improve to 38-14-9. Matt Duchene had four assists giving him a team-best 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during the winning streak.

Steel and Duchene tied career highs for points in a game, and Steel tied a career high with 10 goals. He also had 10 times for Minnesota in 2022-23.

Casey DeSmith made 20 saves to improve to 13-4-5.

Flames starter Dustin Wolf was pulled after giving up four goals on 17 shots. Devin Cooley made 16 saves in relief.

Up next

Stars: Host Colorado on Friday night.

Flames: Host Ottawa on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.