Celebrini has 4 points, Sherwood scores go-ahead goal as Sharks beat Canadiens 7-5

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists, Kiefer Sherwood scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play with 3:26 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Montreal Canadiens 7-5 on Tuesday night.

Will Smith, Michael Misa, Collin Graf, Alexander Wennberg and Adam Gaudette also scored for the Sharks, who won their third straight since a four-game skid.

Alex Newhook had two power-play goals for the Canadiens. Oliver Kapanen, Phillip Danault and Ivan Demidov also scored for Montreal, and Mike Matheson added three assists.

The Canadiens lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 24 at Boston.

Playing in his fourth game since helping Canada to the silver medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics, the 19-year-old Celebrini scored his 30th goal of the season as part of a flurry in the second period when the Sharks scored three times in a span of 8:20 to take a 5-2 lead.

Canadiens rallied with three goals in the third. Newhook’s second goal made it 5-5 midway through the third.

Sherwood got deep into Montreal’s zone and missed from close range, and Philipp Kurashev controlled the rebound and passed it back to Sherwood for the go-ahead goal.

Yaroslav Askarov had 30 saves for the Sharks. Jakub Dobes stopped 21 of 27 shots for the Canadiens.

Misa, whose overtime score capped San Jose’s comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, scored midway through the second period to make it 2-all. Late in the second, Celebrini and Wennberg found the net 25 seconds apart.

Canadiens: At Anaheim on Friday.

Sharks: Host St. Louis on Friday.

