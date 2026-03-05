Nikolaj Ehlers’ hat trick leads Hurricanes past Canucks 6-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers sealed his seventh career hat trick with an empty-net goal and the Carolina Hurricanes held off the Vancouver Canucks for a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.

Sean Walker, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis had two assists and Brandon Bussi stopped 18 shots.

Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have lost seven straight and have just two wins in their last 23 games (2-17-4).

Vancouver traded defenseman Tyler Myers to Dallas earlier in the day for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2029 fourth-rounder.

Marco Rossi scored and had an assist and Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander added goals for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen allowed four goals on 22 shots before getting pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Nikita Tolopilo, who made nine saves in relief.

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead on goals by Rossi and Hronek 44 seconds apart in the opening period.

Carolina took control with four consecutive goals in the second, with Walker, Ehlers, Aho and Ehlers again to make it 5-2.

Boeser scored with 43 seconds left in the second and Hoglander scored his first of the season to cut the Canucks’ deficit to one at 5-4 6:45 into the third. But Ehlers sealed the win — and his hat trick — with 14 seconds left.

Vancouver played without forward Evander Kane, who general manager Patrik Allvin said was recovering from the flu.

Up next

Hurricanes: At the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Canucks: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl