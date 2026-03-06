Connor Hellebuyck makes 26 saves in the Jets’ 4-1 win over the Lightning

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Thursday night.

Morgan Barron, Gustav Nyquist and Kyle Connor, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg. The Jets improved to 25-26-10, extending their home winning streak against Tampa Bay to five games.

Nyquist scored his first goal in 41 regular-season games dating to last season. He gave Winnipeg a 3-1 lead at 5:34 of the third period.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots. The Lighting have lost four straight to fall to 38-18-4.

Point scored at 1:52 of the third period to spoil Hellebuyck’s shutout bid. Jake Guentzel picked up his 39th assist, matching his total last season.

Up next

Lightning: At Toronto on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl