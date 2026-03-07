East-leading Hurricanes beat the Oilers 6-3 for their 7th victory in 8 games

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jackson Blake scored twice, K’Andre Miller had three assists and the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Friday night for their seventh victory in eight games.

Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and an assist, and Shayne Gostisbehere, Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 13 saves. The Hurricanes are 40-16-6 overall, going 16-2-3 in their last 21.

Zach Hyman scored twice for Edmonton, and Vasily Podkolzin added a goal. The Oilers have lost six of eight to fall to 30-25-8.

Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots for Edmonton.

Ehlers has five goals in his last three games, hitting the 20-goal mark Friday for the ninth time in his 11 NHL campaigns.

Oilers star Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his points streak to six games.

