Jack Hughes has a hat trick and an assist in the Devils’ 6-3 win over the Rangers

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had a hat trick and an assist, Nico Hischier scored the go-ahead goal, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers 6-3 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Hischier scored a power-play goal at 8:05 of the third — his team-leading 21st — to give the Devils a 4-3 lead before Hughes scored twice, including one into an empty net, for his fourth career hat trick.

Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer also scored for the Devils, who are nine points out of a playoff spot. Bratt and Connor Brown had two assists each and Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves.

Will Borgen, Vladislav Gavrikov and Will Cuylle scored for the last-place Rangers, who were coming off a 6-2 home win over Toronto on Thursday. New York is 4-12-3 since winning the Winter Classic over Florida on Jan. 2.

Bratt opened the scoring 1:06 into the contest, beating Jonathan Quick for his 14th goal.

Borgen tied it at 6:26, converting a pass from Vincent Trocheck, who was still a Ranger on Saturday after being the subject of trade rumors for weeks heading into Friday’s deadline.

Gavrikov put New York ahead at 8:36 of the first.

Mercer tied the game on the power play at 19:47 for his 200th career point.

Hughes put New Jersey up 3-2 on the power play at 15:52 of the second, his first goal since scoring the gold medal-winning goal for Team USA at the Winter Olympics on Feb. 22.

He scored his second on a breakaway at 16:56 of the third before finishing his hat trick with an empty-net goal as the home crowded serenaded him with chants of “USA, USA!”

Cuylle had tied the contest for third time at 16:53 of the second.

Quick made 29 saves.

