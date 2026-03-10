James Reimer makes 16 saves as Senators blank Canucks 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — James Reimer stopped 16 shots for his first shutout of the season and 32nd of his career, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 on Monday night.

Ridly Greig scored in the second period for Ottawa, and Brady Tkachuk added an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining, extending his point streak to seven games — six of those after he helped the United States win Olympic gold in Milan.

Kevin Lankinen made 22 saves for Vancouver, which opened an eight-game homestand.

Ottawa has points in seven straight games (5-0-2) and 11 of 12 (9-1-2) as it chases an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Greig collected a pass from Shane Pinto at the bottom of the faceoff circle, moved the puck to his forehand and fired a shot past Lankinen midway through the second.

The Canucks challenged the play, arguing Pinto made a hand pass before the goal, but the call was upheld after a video review.

Making his first start since Feb. 5, Reimer improved to 4-3-1 on the season and earned his first shutout since April 8, 2025, when he was with Toronto. The 37-year-old signed with Ottawa as a free agent on Jan. 12.

Tim Stutzle assisted on Tkachuk’s goal, stretching his point streak to 13 games (eight goals, nine assists).

Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson was sidelined with an upper-body injury suffered in Saturday’s win over Seattle. Coach Travis Green said the 23-year-old is “week to week.”

Up next

Senators: Host Montreal on Wednesday.

Canucks: Host Nashville on Thursday.

