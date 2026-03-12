Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
63.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Demidov breaks 3rd-period tie in the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Senators

By AP News
Canadiens Senators Hockey

Canadiens Senators Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ivan Demidov broke a tie with 7:20 left, Jacob Fowler made 32 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Demidov scored off Alex Newhook’s rebound and Montreal held on a night after beating Toronto 3-1 at home.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alexandre Texier also scored for Montreal, with Demidov assisting on Slafkovsky’s power-play goal in the first period.

Texier tied it at 2 on a wraparound with 2:31 left in the second.

Drake Batherson scored twice for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots.

Montreal’s Jake Evans played his 400th NHL game.

Up next

Canadiens: Host San Jose on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.