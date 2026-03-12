Demidov breaks 3rd-period tie in the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ivan Demidov broke a tie with 7:20 left, Jacob Fowler made 32 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Wednesday night for their third straight victory.

Demidov scored off Alex Newhook’s rebound and Montreal held on a night after beating Toronto 3-1 at home.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Alexandre Texier also scored for Montreal, with Demidov assisting on Slafkovsky’s power-play goal in the first period.

Texier tied it at 2 on a wraparound with 2:31 left in the second.

Drake Batherson scored twice for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark stopped 20 shots.

Montreal’s Jake Evans played his 400th NHL game.

