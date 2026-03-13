Snuggerud scores 2, Binnington stops 31 shots as Blues beat East-leading Hurricanes 3-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Snuggerud scored a tying goal in the second period and added a go-ahead score in third for the Blues, who were coming off an overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Jordan Binnington starred for St. Louis, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced. Pavel Buchnevich scored his 15th of the season into an empty net in the final minute and Dylan Holloway assisted on both goals by Snuggerud, who has been on a offensive tear recently as the Blues won for the sixth time in eight games.

Snuggerud had his fourth straight multi-point game and scored in his fourth straight. The 21-year-old forward had a goal and two assists against the Islanders after recording a goal and assist in wins over Anaheim and San Jose. He has 15 goals and 19 assists in 53 games.

Mark Jankowski scored for the Hurricanes, who had their 12-game home points streak halted. Brandon Bussi made 14 saves.

Carolina, which entered having won three of their last four games and eight of their last 10, dominated at the outset, outshooting the Blues 13-2 in the first period.

Jankowski scored his seventh of the season after making a steal at center ice, moving around the Blues’ Tyler Tucker and beating a sliding Binnington with a high shot for a 1-0 lead.

Snuggerud tied the game less than four minutes into the second period, beating Bussi with a snap shot from the high slot. He added the tiebreaking goal with just under five minutes remaining in the third period, sending a shot beneath Bussi’s blocker from close range.

Up next

Blues: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Hurricanes: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl