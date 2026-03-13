Konecny scores lone shootout goal to lift the Flyers past the Wild, 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Travis Konecny scored the lone goal in a shootout to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

After Flyers goalie Dan Vladar stopped all three Wild attempts, Konecny ended it with a wrister over Jesper Wallstedt’s shoulder.

Emil Andrade and Owen Tippett scored in regulation, and Vladar made 21 saves for the Flyers. They’ve have won six of eight.

Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota. Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Wallstedt made 24 saves. The Wild are 3-0-2 in their last five.

Philadelphia outshot Minnesota 10-2 in the first period and scored the first goal when Andrae took a feed from Trevor Zegras in the high slot, skated in and fired a wrister that slipped between Wallstedt’s pads with 1:24 to go in the period.

Boldy tied it with a power-play goal midway through the second, beating Vladar cleanly with a low wrist shot. Boldy’s 37th goal of the season briefly tied him with Kaprizov for the Minnesota team lead.

However, late in the second, Kaprizov put the Wild on top 2-1 when he stick-handled through traffic in the slot and scored his 38th of season.

Hughes assisted on both second-period goals, giving him 60 assists for the fifth straight season.

Tippett tied it with a short-handed goal midway through the third period, capitalizing on a Wild turnover in the neutral zone and scoring on a slap shot from the blue line.

Up next

Flyers: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

Wild: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday night.

AP NHL:

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press