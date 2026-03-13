Connor Bedard scores in OT to lift the Blackhawks past the Mammoth, 3-2

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Connor Bedard scored off a rebound off a post at 3:57 of overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

Bedard, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frank Nazar each had a goal and an assist and Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots to help the Blackhawks sweep the season series in their third meeting with Utah in 12 days.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Alex Vlasic blasted a shot off the post, Bedard controlled the rebound and snapped it into the net. The young star then pounded on the glass in celebration.

Dylan Geunther and JJ Peterka scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka made 20 saves. The Mammoth hold the first wild card in the Western Conference — six points ahead of San Jose.

Bertuzzi tied it at 1 on a 4-on-3 power play 2:18 into the third period. He leads the NHL with 10 road power-play goals.

Nazar gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 9:17 to extend his points streak to a career-best five games. Peterka tied it with 6:15 remaining.

Guenther opened the scoring with his 31st at 5:47 of the second.

Up next

Chicago: Visits Vegas on Saturday night.

Utah: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press