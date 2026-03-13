DeBrusk scores only goal of shootout to lift Canucks over Predators 4-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks scored a pair of third-period goals to erase a two-goal deficit then got a shootout goal from Jake DeBrusk to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Canucks trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Marco Rossi scored with 4:05 to play to make it 3-2 and Filip Hronek tied it at 3-all with 1:01 left in regulation.

Brock Boeser also scored in regulation for Vancouver.

Tyson Jost scored twice for Nashville, and rookie Matthew Wood added a goal.

Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators. Nikita Tolopilo stopped 16 shots for Vancouver.

The Canucks opened the scoring at 8:40, when the double-tip of Hronek’s point shot — first Marco Rossi and then Boeser — beat Saros. But the teams went to the dressing room tied 1-1 after Justin Barron snapped up a turnover by Tolopilo before Jost scored on the rebound.

In the second, Jost gave the visitors their first lead of the night, corralling the puck after Roman Josi’s blast from the blue line went wide of the net, then depositing it past Tolopilo. Wood followed, his centering pass deflecting into the net off the skate of Canucks forward Liam Ohgren.

Rossi snapped a rebound past Saros and with Tolopilo on the bench, Hronek sent the game to overtime.

DeBrusk scored the only goal of the shootout as Tolopilo stopped all three shooters he faced.

Boeser’s goal was his 16th of the year, and fourth in five games. Evander Kane returned to the lineup after missing one game while dealing with upper-body discomfort.

With 17 games remaining, the Predators remain locked in a race for a wild-card spot with three other Western Conference teams. Saros became the second NHL goalie to reach 50 starts this season. Wood has four goals in his last four games.

Up next

Predators: At Edmonton on Sunday.

Canucks: Host Seattle on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL