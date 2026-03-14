Ullmark earns second shutout of the season as Senators blank Ducks 2-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 23 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators blanked the Anaheim Ducks 2-0 on Saturday.

Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa. Shane Pinto had two assists. It was the 14th shutout of Ullmark’s career. The Senators have won four of five.

Ville Husso stopped 27 shots for Anaheim.

Nick Cousins won a battle along the boards at center which sprung Pinto down the ice. Pinto fed Amadio on a 2-on-1 and he made no mistake, beating Husso short-side 3:54 into the second period.

At the 9:21 mark of the second, the Senators capitalized on a turnover. Pinto intercepted a pass and found Chabot in the high slot for his seventh of the season and second career short-handed goal.

Anaheim challenged for goaltender interference but was unsuccessful.

Warren Foegele had a couple of chances from in close in the opening period, but just couldn’t settle a bouncing puck.

Husso then stopped Amadio on a short-handed 2-on-1.

Amadio later drew a penalty, but Husso made a big glove save on Tim Stutzle on the Senators’ power play.

Up next

Ducks: at Montreal on Sunday.

Senators: host San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl