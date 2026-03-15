Aho, Svechnikov lead Hurricanes over Lightning to hand coach Rod Brind’Amour a win in his 600th game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday night.

Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour coached his 600th career game for the franchise and picked up his 367th career win, the most for a head coach at the 600-game mark, besting Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, who set the previous record of 364.

Jordan Martinook broke a third period tie and Frederik Andersen stopped 17 shots. Logan Stankoven added an empty-net goal.

Yanni Gourde and Charle-Edouard D’Astous scored for Tampa Bay, which fell to 3-7 since the Olympic break. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves.

Martinook broke the tie when he swept a puck from outside the left circle toward the net that hit the inside of the pants of Victor Hedman and hit the inside of the far post at 9:18 of the third period.

The Hurricanes scored on the opening shift of the game on a delayed penalty call. After Svechnikov was denied in close to draw a penalty, he was left alone in front moments later for Aho to find him 36 seconds into the game.

The duo connected again late in the first period when Aho was stopped on a breakaway chance but stayed at the side of the net for Svechinkov, who sent over a quick pass.

It’s the third time this season in three meetings Carolina has built a multigoal lead in the first period against Tampa Bay.

But the Lightning struck back with a pair of goals in the second period.

Up next

Hurricanes: At Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday

Lightning: At Seattle Kraken on Tuesday

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press