Harley’s overtime goal gives streaking Stars a 3-2 win over the Red Wings

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Thomas Harley scored 2:05 into overtime to give the streaking Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Michael Bunting also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of 24 shots. Harley scored his seventh OT goal in regular-season games.

The Stars are 14-0-1 in their last 15 games, matching the longest point streak in club history. Their 1998-99 Stanley Cup team had a streak of 12 wins and three ties.

Simon Edvinsson and Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period but dropped their third straight (0-2-1). John Gibson made 21 saves.

Bunting’s goal, on a power play for a 2-0 lead in the second period, was his first since being acquired from Nashville on March 5.

Dallas has won four straight and owns the second-most points in the league, three behind Central-leading Colorado.

Oettinger is 11-0-1 in his last 12 games, his longest career point streak. His 28 wins rank third in the league.

The 15-game run ties for the second-longest point streak in the NHL this season with Tampa Bay, behind a 17-game effort by Colorado.

Johnston has career highs with 36 goals and 73 points. He has seven goals and 14 points in Dallas’ nine games following the Olympic break.

The Stars, with the best home power play in the league, have scored with the man advantage in 12 consecutive games.

The Red Wings played their fourth consecutive game without captain Dylan Larkin and second straight without fellow forward Andrew Copp, sidelined with leg injuries that will keep them out for weeks. To have enough skaters on Saturday, Detroit called up John Leonard from Grand Rapids of the AHL and activated David Perron off injured reserves.

Up next

Red Wings: Open a four-game homestand on Monday against Calgary.

Stars: Host Utah on Monday, completing a six-game homestand that is their longest of the season.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl