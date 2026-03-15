Haydn Fleury ends 2-year goal drought as the Jets edge the Blues 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Haydn Fleury scored his first goal in more than two years and added an assist, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had their 31st goal and the Winnipeg Jets edged the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Sunday.

Eric Comrie made 29 saves in his career-high 21st start of the season and first since Feb. 25 to give him a personal-best 11 wins. The victory also extended the backup’s winning streak to five games, the longest for a Jets goaltender this season. Starter Connor Hellebuyck had a four-game run in October.

Fleury gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:31 of the first period, scoring his first goal in his 64th game since signing with the Jets as a free agent in July 2024. Fleury last scored on Dec. 19, 2023, while with Tampa Bay. The assist was also the first of the season for Fleury, who has played in 25 games this season. He had seven assists last season in 39 games for Winnipeg.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Dylan Holloway scored for the Blues, who lost in regulation for the first time in March (6-1-1), snapping their seven-game points streak. Jordan Binnington stopped 13 shots.

Connor, who celebrated his 33rd birthday, scored on a delayed penalty when he beat Binnington through the five-hole with 8:07 remaining to put the Jets up 3-1.

Holloway’s 14th goal made it 3-2 with 51 seconds remaining.

Up next

Blues: At the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Jets: Host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl