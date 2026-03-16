Batherson’s 2 goals help the Senators to a 7-4 win over the Sharks

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice, including the eventual game winner, as the Ottawa Senators beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Sunday.

With the game tied at 4, Batherson put the Senators (34-23-9) ahead with 6:52 remaining when an Artem Zub shot bounced in off him when he turned to protect himself.

Warren Foegele, Fabian Zetterlund, Tyler Kleven and Dylan Cozens also scored for Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk added an empty-net goal. Linus Ullmark, who was coming off a 23-save shutout against Anaheim, made his third straight start and stopped 19 shots.

Mario Ferraro, Tyler Toffoli, Collin Graf and Michael Misa scored for San Jose. Laurent Brossoit, making his first NHL start since April 18, 2024, made 17 saves for the Sharks (32-27-6).

Both teams were playing the second game of back-to-backs and it showed at times.

Macklin Celebrini reached the 60-assist mark in 65 games, the fewest games by a member of the Sharks since Erik Karlsson accomplished the feat in 63 games in 2022-23.

Ottawa’s power play, which has struggled recently, went 2 for 3 with the man advantage.

Up next

Sharks: Visit the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl