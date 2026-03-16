McDavid has 3 assists, Draisaitl injured in the Oilers’ 3-1 win over the Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had three assists, linemate Leon Draisaitl scored, but was injured soon after and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Sunday to end a two-game losing streak.

Draisaitl took a hard early hit from Ozzy Wiesblatt. The Edmonton star came back for a couple of shifts, but didn’t return for the start of the second period.

Matthew Savoie and Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Connor Ingram made 26 saves. The Oilers are 16-1-3 record in their last 20 games against Nashville.

Fedor Svechkov scored for the Predators, and Justus Annunen stopped 27 shots. They have lost six of eight.

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm picked up his 30th assist. He came over from Nashville at the 2023 trade deadline.

Up next

Predators: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl