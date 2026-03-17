Laferriere’s 3-point performance powers Kings over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Laferriere had a goal and two assists to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson and Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of five.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots.

Despite 22 saves from Igor Shesterkin, New York’s four-game winning streak ended.

Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal 2:29 into the third period spoiled Kuemper’s bid for his third shutout of the season.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Doughty’s fifth goal of the year with 6:31 left in the first. Doughty flung a shot from the left wall that Shesterkin could not see through the screen.

Anderson scored his fourth of the season 4:31 into the second, and Laferriere’s power-play goal 28 seconds later extended the Kings’ advantage to 3-0.

Trocheck’s 14th goal of the season prevented New York from being shut out for the 10th time this season.

The game marked Artemi Panarin ’s return to New York after Rangers general manager Chris Drury traded him to the Kings for prospect right wing Liam Greentree and a conditional third-round draft pick on Feb. 4. The 34-year-old Panarin subsequently signed a two-year, $22 million extension with Los Angeles.

Up next

Kings: Begin a two-game homestand Thursday against Philadelphia.

Rangers: Host New Jersey on Wednesday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DENIS P. GORMAN

Associated Press