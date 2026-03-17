US Olympic hero Jack Hughes has 3 assists as the Devils beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had three assists to extend his productive run since scoring the gold medal-winning goal for the U.S. at the Olympics, and the New Jersey Devils dented the Boston Bruins’ playoff chances by beating them 4-3 in overtime Monday night.

Hughes set up Connor Brown’s goal to become the fastest player in franchise history to 400 career points. He also had a hand in Jesper Bratt’s goal and assisted on Paul Cotter’s winner with 6.2 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime to reach 402 in his 414th regular-season game. Hughes has 12 points in 10 games since returning from Milan.

Cotter also scored early in the third period to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead before David Pastrnak tied it 1:42 later.

Pastrnak scored twice, including a highlight-reel masterpiece that made it 3-all, but he and the Bruins blew a two-goal lead and the chance for their first back-to-back victories since Jan. 27 and 29. Pavel Zacha also scored his 20th of the season against his old team, while Joonas Korpisalo allowed four goals on 34 shots as Boston kept up a pattern of alternating wins and losses since the NHL season resumed from the Olympic break.

The Bruins are clinging to the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference after getting passed by Detroit when the Red Wings beat Calgary on Monday night. With 15 games left, Boston has 81 points, two ahead of Columbus and four up on Ottawa.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for the Devils. The teams combined to take 10 penalties, including a pair of fighting majors in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

Up next

Bruins: Visit Atlantic Division-rival and likely playoff-bound Montreal on Tuesday night.

Devils: After finishing a seven-game homestand, they play their first of five in a row on the road Wednesday night at the New York Rangers.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer