Alex Lyon earns 10th straight road win as the Sabres beat the Sharks 5-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 23 saves for his 10th straight road victory as the Buffalo Sabres scored three times in a span of less than two minutes in the second period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-0 on Thursday night.

Sam Carrick scored twice, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, and Noah Ostlund and Tage Thompson also scored to help the Sabres win for the 11th time in 12 games. Buffalo moved into a tie with Carolina for the most points in the Eastern Conference.

Lyon posted his seventh career shutout and moved within one road win of the longest streak in NHL history. San Jose’s Evgeni Nabokov and Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk each won 11 straight on the road.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 11 saves — but none in the three-goal second period — as the Sharks dropped their third straight and remained just outside playoff position in the Western Conference. San Jose became the second team in at least 11 seasons to allow at least three goals in a period without making a save, with Boston doing it last season against Chicago.

San Jose had some good chances to open the scoring with Will Smith hitting the cross bar on one shot and Kiefer Sherwood coming close on another opportunity.

The Sabres buried their chances shortly after that, taking control by scoring three goals in a span of 1:43 of the second period to silence the sellout crowd at the Shark Tank.

The first came on a fortunate bounce when Josh Doan’s shot went wide and deflected off the end boards tight to Ostlund, who scored from a tight angle.

Dahlin then set up the next goal 36 seconds later on a drop pass to Carrick and scored his own 1:07 after that when he drove to the net and deflected a pass from Jason Zucker passed Nedeljkovic.

Up next

Sabres: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer