Mammoth score on 1st 3 shots on goal in 4-0 win over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Karel Vejmelka stopped all 28 shots he faced for Utah, while Vegas counterpart Adin Hill was chased after allowing three goals without making a save in the Mammoth’s 4-0 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Vejmelka had his second shutout of the season and eighth in five NHL seasons to help Utah move six points ahead of Los Angeles for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Mammoth built on a 6-3 home victory over Dallas on Monday night that snapped a four-game losing streak.

Third in the Pacific Division, the Golden Knights lost their second straight to finish a homestand 2-2. It fell apart quicky for Hill.

Clayton Keller scored from close range on Utah’s first two shots on goal and Jack McBain followed on the third. Barrett Hayton scored into an empty net with 48 seconds to go to cap the scoring.

Keller pushed his season goals total to 22. The U.S. Olympian took a feed from John Marino and knocked one in off Hill from the left side at 2:52, then got the puck on a rebound off the boards and put it in from the right side at 6:05.

McBain connected at 8:12 to end Hill’s night, taking Barrett Hayton’s pass on a break and scoring on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Akira Schmid took over in goal for Vegas, stopping all 14 shots he faced.

Lawson Crouse assisted on Keller’s second goal and fought Vegas’ Jeremy Lauzon in the second period.

Up next

Mammoth: At Anaheim on Friday night.

Golden Knights: At Nashville on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl