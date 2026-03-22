Hurricanes score 3 time on the power play in a 5-1 win over the Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored on a power play and assisted on two other man-advantage goals as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Sunday.

Sebastian Aho and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored on power plays for the Hurricanes, who beat the league’s best penalty kill team for three goals.

Aho, who scored his 25th goal of the season, became the first player in Hurricanes or Hartford Whalers history with eight 25-goal seasons.

Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Carolina has points in 24 of its last 29 games. Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for his fifth straight win. He’s 6-1 in his last seven starts.

Jarvis has a goal and six points in his last three games. Ehlers has six goals and 14 points in his last 11 games.

Egor Chinakhov scored his 16th goal for the Penguins, tying a career high. Bryan Rust assisted on the goal and has for a career-high seven-game point streak. Stuart Skinner stopped 21 shots for the Penguins, who have two regulation losses in their last nine games. Pittsburgh has points in 21 of its last 26 games overall.

Pittsburgh and Carolina played for the third time in 13 days. Carolina won the other two games, a 5-4 shootout and 6-5 overtime victory.

The Hurricanes have power-play goals in their last three games. It’s the second time Carolina scored at least three power-play goals in a game after going 4 for 5 in a home game against Florida on Jan. 16.

Aho scored on a power play 47 seconds into the game. His point shot hit Connor Dewar’s stick, went between Jordan Staal’s legs and past Skinner. Ehlers scored Carolina’s second power-play goal at 6:24 of the second. Chatfield gave Carolina a 3-0 lead at 9:15 of the second when his point shot deflected off Chinakhov’s stick and past Skinner.

Jarvis one-timed a pass from Ehlers at the top of the crease for his power-play goal at 17:20 of the second.

Up next

Hurricanes: At Montreal on Tuesday.

Penguins: Host Colorado on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press