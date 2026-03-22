Forsberg scores twice including in OT to lift Predators over Blackhawks for a 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored his second goal of the game at 1:05 of overtime to lift the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Forsberg stole the puck from Andre Burakovsky behind the Chicago net, skated to the left side and fired a high shot past Spencer Knight for his 32nd goal, giving the Predators their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

Forsberg also set up Steven Stamkos’ team-leading 34th goal that tied it at 2 at 9:43 of the third period, about 11 seconds after a high-sticking penalty to Connor Bedard expired. Stamkos notched his third goal in two games by redirecting Forsberg’s pinpoint pass off the right post and in.

Bedard scored his team-leading 29th goal and Nick Lardis connected as the Blackhawks lost their second straight.

Nashville, 5-1-1 in is last seven, improved to 75 points (33-28-9) and held on to the second Western Conference wild-card slot. The Predators were in last place in the NHL on Dec. 8.

Knight made 30 saves. Juuse Saros blocked 26 shots in his return from an upper-body injury.

Lardis opened the scoring at 4:34 of the second period to cap a 2-on-1 break. His pass, intended for Frank Nazar, deflected in off the stick of Nashville defenseman Nicolas Hague.

Forsberg tied it at 1 just under two minutes later, sweeping in Jonathan Marchessault’s feed as he cut down the slot.

Bedard scored with 6:03 left in the second to restore Chicago’s lead at 2-1.

Blackhawks defenseman Matt Grzelcyk left in the first period after a shoving match with Nashville’s Erik Haula.

Anton Frondell, the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL draft, should join the Blackhawks on the road this week, coach Jeff Blashill said before the game. The arrival of forward Sacha Boisvert, one of Chicago’s three first-round picks in 2024, remained undetermined as he awaits immigration clearance.

Up next

Predators: Host San Jose on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: Visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press