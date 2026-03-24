Senators boost their playoff push by beating the Rangers 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Shane Pinto scored on the power play, Warren Foegele added his fifth goal in nine games since being traded and the Ottawa Senators made up more ground in their chase to make the playoffs by beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night.

The Rangers had just nine shots on goal, matching a franchise worst set on Dec. 11, 1955, in a defeat at Detroit — and the fewest in a game by any NHL team since 2003. They lost for a 25th time in 34 home games this season.

Ottawa won its third in a row, improving to 14-3-2 since Jan. 25 and moving two points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 12 games to play.

The latest victory came at a cost of two more injuries to an already depleted defense. Thomas Chabot took a stick to the right arm from J.T. Miller in the final seconds of the first period and Lassi Thomson left his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022, during the second because of a lower-body injury. Neither returned.

The Senators, missing Jake Sanderson because of an upper-body injury and Nick Jensen following knee surgery, finished the game with four defensemen.

New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin stopped 31 shots and was the only reason the deficit wasn’t worse. Conor Sheary scored on the Rangers’ seventh shot to end James Reimer’s shutout bid with 13 minutes left.

Mika Zibanejad skated in his 1,000th regular-season game, his 719th with the Rangers after playing his first 281 with Ottawa. Zibanejad was honored in a pregame ceremony with a video narrated by his wife, Irma, and presented a silver stick along with a mini version for their young daughter, Ella.

Up next

Senators: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams fighting to make the playoffs.

Rangers: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer