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Hofer makes 21 saves to help Blues beat Washington 3-0

By AP News
Blues Kraken Hockey

Blues Kraken Hockey

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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud and Otto Stenberg scored, Joel Hofer made 21 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Kyrou scored his team-leading 17th goal into an empty net with 41 seconds remaining to seal the win for Hofer, who earned his sixth shutout of the season and the eighth of his career.

St. Louis, which has won two in a row, has gone 9-2-2 since returning from the Olympic break.

Logan Thompson made 24 saves for Washington, which had not lost in regulation in its previous five games.

Stenberg scored his second goal of the season with 5:08 remaining in the third period when he buried a feed from Dalibor Dvorsky at point-blank range to put St. Louis ahead 2-0.

Capitals center Pierre-Luc Dubois received a match penalty for attempting to injure Blues center Robert Thomas 8:25 into the third period. DuBois tackled Thomas to the ice in the Capitals’ zone after Thomas had interfered with him. Thomas appeared to hit his head on the ice as he was tackled and skated off slowly with minimal assistance. He did not return to the game.

Snuggerud scored his 16th goal of the season 2:39 into the second period to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead.

Up next

Capitals: At Utah on Thursday night.

Blues: Host San Jose on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press

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