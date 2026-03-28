Islanders rally from a multigoal deficit to beat the Panthers 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brayden Schenn had a goal and two assists, Matthew Schaefer tied the rookie defenseman franchise scoring record and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers 5-2 on Saturday and keep pace in a competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.

Schenn, acquired at the trade deadline, scored the tying goal in the second period after U.S. Olympic gold medal-winner Matthew Tkachuk put Florida up 2-0 through 14 minutes. Fourth-liner Marc Gatcomb started the comeback and later assisted on Casey Cizikas’ goal that made it 5-2.

Schaefer with a pair of assists matched Stefan Persson from 1977-78 at 56 points. His next goal will tie Schaefer with Brian Leetch for the most by a rookie defenseman in NHL history.

Ilya Sorokin allowed only the two goals from Tkachuk and stopped the other 17 shots he faced. Swedes Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman also scored for the Islanders, who have won two in a row since losing three of their previous four.

The injury-ravaged Panthers moved a step closer to getting eliminated from playoff contention. They’re without forwards Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Evan Rodrigues and A.J. Greer and have not had captain Aleksander Barkov all season after he tore ligaments in his right knee during training camp.

Up next

Panthers: Visit the Rangers on Sunday.

Islanders: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl