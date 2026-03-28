Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
80.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

McDavid moves back into scoring lead with 3 points as Oilers beat Ducks 4-2

By AP News
Ducks Oilers Hockey

Ducks Oilers Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists to regain the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers made a move up the Pacific Division standings, holding on to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Saturday.

Zach Hyman had a goal and an assist and Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie also scored for the Oilers, who won their third game in a row and moved three points back of the division-leading Ducks.

The Oilers went 1-9-2 in their previous 12 attempts to win more than two straight.

Edmonton is now 27-5-5 when scoring first this season.

The Oilers remained without star forward Leon Draisaitl, out for the rest of the regular season with a lower body injury.

Beckett Sennecke and Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks, who had a four-game winning streak halted.

Connor Ingram recorded 29 saves to earn the win in the Edmonton net, while Lukas Dostal made 30 stops for Anaheim.

Evan Bouchard picked up a pair of assists for the Oilers to extend his points streak against the Ducks to 11 games. The 26-year-old leads all NHL defensemen with 86 points and looks poised to become the 13th blueliner in league history to hit the 90-point plateau.

Up next

Ducks: Return home to face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Oilers: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.