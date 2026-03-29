Dylan Strome scores in regulation and shootout as Capitals beat Golden Knights 5-4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Strome scored once in regulation and the lone goal in the shootout as the Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Saturday night.

After squandering an early 3-0 lead, the Capitals erased a 4-3 deficit to force overtime and pull out the win.

Hendrix Lapierre, Justin Sourdif, Anthony Beauvillier and Strome scored for the Capitals, and Cole Hutson had his first career multi-point game. Former Golden Knight Logan Thompson stopped 25 shots.

Former Capital Nic Dowd, Rasmus Andersson, Jack Eichel and Mitch Marner scored for the Knights, and Adin Hill made 17 saves.

Washington seemingly had control of the game after opening a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period.

Lapierre gave Washington a 1-0 lead a little more than six minutes into the game, while Sourdig and Beauvillier scored inside the first seven minutes of the second period to make it 3-0.

But the Golden Knights answered with four unanswered goals and took a 4-3 lead just 31 seconds into the third period.

After leaving the game late in the second period following a collision that left him bleeding from the head, Dowd got Vegas on the board with a short-handed goal. Andersson scored 25 seconds later for the team’s fifth short-handed goal of the season.

Strome tied the game on the power play at 8:54 of the third period off a feed from Hutson. The Capitals went 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

After losing their first six regular-season meetings in Vegas, the Capitals have now won their last two visits to T-Mobile Arena.

Up next

Capitals: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Golden Knights: Host Vancouver on Monday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press