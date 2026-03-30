Zegras scores in OT as the Flyers beat the Stars 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras wristed a sharp-angle shot past Casey DeSmith with 1:33 remaining in overtime, leading the hard-charging Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the slumping Dallas Stars on Sunday night.

Travis Konecny scored in regulation for the Flyers, who are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. With 86 points, they pulled within two of both Columbus — which is in the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference — and Pittsburgh — which is in third place in the Metropolitan Division. Samuel Ersson made 17 saves.

Rookie Arttu Hyry, playing his sixth game since being recalled from Dallas’ AHL affiliate, scored the lone goal for the Stars, who are in second place in the Central Division but have lost five of their last six. DeSmith finished with 28 saves.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead on a wraparound shot at the crease for a power-play goal 9:48 into the second period. Philadelphia entered with only a 15.3% success rate on the power play, last in the NHL.

After allowing that goal, DeSmith bounced back later in the period by robbing Philadelphia’s Matvei Michkov on another Flyers power play.

Hyry scored his short-handed goal at 17:53 of the second to tie it at 1.

Flyers general manager Danny Briere earlier announced the signing of top 2025 draft pick Porter Martone to a three-year entry level contract. The Michigan State product arrived in the second period Sunday night. Briere indicated it’s possible he could play Tuesday night in Washington, “assuming everything goes according to plan.”

Up next

Stars: Visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Flyers: Visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ROB PARENT

Associated Press