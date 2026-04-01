Shesterkin stops 22, fights Markstrom as Rangers down Devils 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Conor Sheary and J.T. Miller scored first-period goals and Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves as the New York Rangers defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Tuesday night

Rookie Jaroslav Chmelar and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the Rangers, who won their third straight on home ice in regulation. They only had four wins in 60 minutes in their first 34 home games this season. Adam Fox added two assists.

The game also included a rare goalie fight between Shesterkin and Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom midway through the third period.

Connor Brown scored for New Jersey, who have six wins in their last nine games to keep slim playoff hopes alive.

Sheary opened the scoring at 8:14 of the first with his sixth goal and third in his last five games.

Miller made it 2-0 with his 16th at 13:39.

Brown scored his 16th goal 51 seconds into the middle period.

Chmelar restored the two-goal margin with his third at 11:12 of the second.

Zibanejad added his team-leading 33rd goal at 3:49 of the third.

The Rangers blanked Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes, who entered the contest with 20 goals in 25 games against the Rangers — including a hat trick in a 6-3 win at Newark on March 7.

Markstrom made 19 saves in defeat.

New York, who will miss the playoffs for second straight year after winning Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24, are last in the Eastern Conference with 71 points.

Zibanejad was presented before the game with the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award, given since 1988 to the Ranger who goes “above and beyond the call of duty.” A New York City police detective, McDonald died in January 2017 at age 59 — more than 30 years after he was shot in Central Park and paralyzed from the neck down.

Up next

Devils: Host Washington on Thursday.

Rangers: Host Montreal on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press