Capitals get blown out 8-1 by the Rangers in a game crucial to their playoff hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Lindgren allowed eight goals on 32 shots as the defense melted down in front of him, and the Washington Capitals blew a major opportunity to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race by losing to the already-eliminated New York Rangers 8-1 on Sunday night.

They now face a daunting task to get in: three points back with four games left to play. The Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers are ahead of them in the chase for third in the Metropolitan Division, with those teams plus the Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators also in the way for the East’s second and final wild card spot.

That precarious position made this close to a must-win game for Washington, and it got off to a rough start. Former Capitals winger Conor Sheary scored 23 seconds in against Lindgren, who was making his first start since March 12 after Logan Thompson played the previous 10 games.

After going into the first intermission tied, following a breakaway goal from Connor McMichael, the bottom fell out in the second period.

A second consecutive delay of game penalty for putting the puck over the glass 7 seconds after the first expired paved the way for a Rangers power-play goal when Mika Zibanejad’s shot banked in off J.T. Miller’s left skate. Will Cuylle scored twice over the ensuing six minutes, and goals by Adam Sykora and Adam Fox put the deficit out of reach.

Cuylle completed his first NHL hat trick with 31.5 seconds left, Vincent Trocheck scored earlier in the third and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for the Rangers, who won for the fifth time in six home games. They had just nine victories at Madison Square Garden in their first 34 before this home stand began.

Up next

Capitals: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

Rangers: Host the playoff-bound Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday in their home finale.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer