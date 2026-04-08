Sanderson scores twice for Senators in 6-2 win over Lightning

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jake Sanderson scored a pair of goals and the Ottawa Senators were closer to a playoff appearance with a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Jordan Spence, Fabian Zetterlund, Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had four assists and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for the win.

Nick Paul and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 26 saves.

Tied 1-1 to start the third, the Senators scored twice in less than two minutes to take a two-goal lead.

Perry pulled the Lightning within one midway through the third when he was left all alone and raised a shot over a sprawled Ullmark.

The Senators added a pair of power-play goals to secure the victory.

Pinto scored into an empty net.

With an assist on Ottawa’s opening goal, Stutzle recorded his second-career 80-point season.

Up next

Lightning: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Senators: Host the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl