Wild beat skidding Kraken 5-2 for 4th straight win, setting up showdown with Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild twice benefited from replay reviews Tuesday night in a 5-2 victory over the skidding Seattle Kraken.

Marcus Johansson also had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who won their fourth straight game and swept the season series from Seattle. Marcus Foligno scored the tying goal early in the second, and Joel Eriksson Ek added an empty-net goal and two assists.

After a shaky start, Jesper Wallstedt made 25 saves to earn the win.

Minnesota trails Dallas by two points for second place in the Central Division and Western Conference heading into their showdown Thursday in Texas. Each team has four regular-season games remaining before they square off in a first-round playoff series, with home-ice advantage still up for grabs.

Brandon Montour and Adam Larsson scored in the first period for Seattle, which has lost six in a row.

Two goals were reviewed in this one — and both decisions went Minnesota’s way.

The first came on Boldy’s first-period goal. The play was originally ruled no goal as it appeared Boldy batted in the puck with a high stick. But video review overturned the call, and Boldy’s 42nd of the season tied it at 1.

In the second, Seattle appeared to tie the game on a shot by Jaden Schwartz — but the goal was reviewed and overturned. Officials ruled former Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau held Wallstedt’s glove hand down with his stick, preventing him from making the save.

Johansson’s third-period goal made it 4-2 and was the 200th of his career. Johansson took a perfect pass from Boldy right on the doorstep to beat Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, who finished with 24 saves.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

Wild: At the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press