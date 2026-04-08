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Keller scores on a power play 33 seconds into OT as the Mammoth beat the Oilers 6-5

By AP News
Oilers Mammoth Hockey

Oilers Mammoth Hockey

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SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored on a power play 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Utah Mammoth to a 6-5 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Alexander Kerfoot forced overtime with 7:04 left in regulation after tapping in a long feed from Sean Durzi, setting the stage for Utah to claim its first win over Edmonton.

Nick Schmaltz scored twice in the second period to rally the Mammoth from a two-goal deficit. JJ Peterka and Logan Cooley also scored, and Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves.

Curtis Lazar, Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Vasily Podkolzin, and Colton Dach scored for the Oilers, who lost their second straight. Tristan Jarry made 25 stops.

Utah opened the scoring in the first when Peterka converted a feed from Ian Cole at the 1:53 mark. Edmonton then scored three straight in the period. Lazar beat two defenders and slid the puck underneath Vejmelka with a well-timed backhand shot for an equalizer 11 seconds after Peterka.

McDavid put the Oilers ahead at the 8:56 mark when scored on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins extended the lead with 5:17 left in the first.

Utah scored three times in the second period with two goals by Schmaltz and another by Cooley. Podkolzin scored at 16:06 and the teams were tied at 4 after two periods.

Dach collected the puck off a blocked shot and scored a second-chance goal to give Edmonton a 5-4 lead at the 2:10 mark of the third period.

Up next

Oilers: At San Jose on Wednesday.

Mammoth: Host Nashville on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

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