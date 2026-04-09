Jason Zucker’s third-period goal lifts the Sabres past the Rangers 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Zucker scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Wednesday night.

Zucker slid his 24th goal past Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin at 7:14 after teammate Alex Tuch had tied the contest with his 31st at 5:50 of the third.

Zach Benson scored twice and Ryan McLeod added a goal for the Sabres, who will participate in the postseason for the first time since 2010-11.

The Sabres won their 48th game in a dramatic turnaround from last year when they had 79 points and missed the playoffs for a 14th straight season. Buffalo is 22-6-3 in its last 31 games, including a league-best 16 wins and 34 points since the Olympic break.

Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and Adam Fox also scored for the Rangers in their home finale. Shesterkin had 22 saves.

New York finished with five wins in a seven-game homestand but just 14 wins in 41 home games overall.

McLeod opened the scoring at 4:40 of the first. Benson then beat Shesterkin at 8:58.

Lafreniere answered on the power play at 19:21, then scored his second of the night and 24th this season at 2:57 of the middle period.

Fox put the Rangers ahead at 14:44 of the second before the Sabres rallied.

Benson completed the scoring with his 12th goal into an empty net at 18:44.

The Rangers will miss the playoffs for a second straight season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24 when they had 114 points and 55 wins, including 30 at home.

Buffalo, under Lindy Ruff who also coached the team when they reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1999, has 104 points — two more than Tampa Bay and Montreal in the Atlantic Division.

Up Next

Rangers: Visiting Dallas Stars on Saturday to start season-ending three-game trip.

Sabres: Hosting Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press