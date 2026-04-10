Iafallo, Morrissey and Toews score as the Jets beat the Blues 3-2 to keep playoff hopes alive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Josh Morrissey and Jonathan Toews scored as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Thursday night, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Mark Scheifele had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for Winnipeg (35-31-12), which has 82 points. The Jets went into the game four points behind Nashville (84 points) for the second Western Conference wild card.

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis (33-33-12) and Jordan Binnington had 31 saves. The Blues, who have 78 points, took a hit to their playoff hopes with four games remaining in the regular season.

Morrissey slammed home the rebound of a shot by Jacob Bryson to give the Jets their first lead of the game with 5:49 left in the second period and Toews made it 3-1 just 1:40 later.

Robert Thomas flicked a pass backward between his legs to Holloway for a goal from the right circle that opened the scoring at the 4:56 mark of the first period. Thomas has 325 assists for the Blues, tied with Al MacInnis for fifth-most in franchise history.

Iafollo poked home a feed from Scheifele from point-blank range near the midway point in the first period.

Parayko, on a breakaway, beat Hellebuyck to the glove side to cap the scoring with seven minutes left in the third period.

Up next

Jets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Blues: Visit Chicago on Saturday.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl