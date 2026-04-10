Stankoven, Jankowski score twice as the Hurricanes rout the Blackhawks 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist, helping the depleted Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-2 on Thursday night.

Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist as Carolina improved to 9-3-0 in its last 12 games. Mark Jankowski scored twice and Sean Walker and K’Andre Miller also added goals in the opener of a four-game trip, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves.

Playing without several regulars in their first game since clinching the Metropolitan Division title, the Hurricanes (51-22-6) stayed two points ahead of Buffalo for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres cruised to a 5-0 victory over Columbus.

Anton Frondell had two goals for Chicago in his ninth career game. Spencer Knight stopped 15 shots.

The last-place Blackhawks (28-37-14) lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Stankoven snapped a 1-1 tie when he flicked a shot past Knight on a drive to the net with 2:50 left in the first period. He also cleaned up a rebound for his 21st goal 4:08 into the second.

Jankowski got a piece of Alexander Nikishin’s shot with 5:10 left in the second, giving Carolina a 4-1 lead. He also scored his 10th goal on a one-timer 12:51 into the third.

There were scattered boos at a mostly empty United Center as the final seconds ticked off.

Frondell, who turns 19 on May 7, scored his third career goal on a slick redirection 6:09 into the third. The No. 3 overall pick in last year’s draft has been a bright spot for the lowly Blackhawks since making his NHL debut on March 24.

Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Carolina is at Utah, and Chicago hosts St. Louis.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer